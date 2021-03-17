PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hit and killed by a truck towing a bus in Peoria Wednesday night.
According to Peoria police, the man was crossing Olive Avenue while outside of a crosswalk near 91st Avenue at around 8:15 p.m. Police say there was a tow truck with a full size bus in tow that was stopped at the red light on Olive Avenue. Investigators say the man walked between the tow truck and the attached bus and was between the two vehicles when the light turned green. The tow truck driver drove through the green light and the man was run over by the bus that was in tow.
Police say the man suffered extensive head injuries and died at the scene. His name and age have not been released.
The tow truck driver was not injured and stayed at the scene. Police say he cooperated with the investigation and did not show any sign of impairment. The incident is still being investigated by Peoria police, but investigators say that speed was not a factor and this appears to be a tragic accident. No arrests have been made and no citations have been issued.