PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was hit and killed by a car in Phoenix Tuesday night, Phoenix police say.
Sgt. Maggie Cox said the crash happened at 7 p.m. near 16th Street and Indian School Road. Detectives learned that a 51-year-old man had tried to cross 16th Street mid-block when a car heading southbound hit him.
The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Cox said the driver of the car, a 21-year-old man, stayed on the scene and did not show any sign of impairment. Neither he nor his passenger was injured.
No names have been released.