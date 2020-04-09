Man helps save stranded hiker bit by rattlesnake in McDowell Mountains

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Carson Cleverly is a pretty adventurous guy, who's spent a lot of time outdoors. But nothing quite prepared him for what he encountered Wednesday when he got bit by a rattlesnake during a hike in north Scottsdale.

"It was like two claws that kind of went like that [demonstration], and the pain was right away," said Cleverly. "The pain, even now. Imagine having a blade or knife just sticking in your shin and the pain just going back and forth, back and forth. It's still like that now."

The 26-year old Scottsdale native is now recovering in a local hospital. But the road to recovery started off a little bumpy after Cleverly found himself stranded in the McDowell Mountains with no one around. He was able to call 911, but the rescue chopper had a hard time finding him.

After about an hour, another hiker heard his cries for help and ran over. Jacob Layfield is the hiker who came to the rescue. He helped flag down the rescue chopper, then carried Cleverly to a safe spot so he could be flown out. It was not the time to worry about social distancing.

"You know, when the situation unfolded, that thought hadn't even crossed my mind," said Layfield. "I was not concerned about my safety. At this point, it was just about rescuing Carson."

Cleverly even remembers Layfield saying a little prayer before the rescue chopper landed. All he can do now is say thank you and feel grateful someone was there to help.

"He went above and beyond," said Cleverly. "I totally understand people want to stay safe because of COVID-19, but he wasn't thinking about that at all. He is such a nice guy."

Our snakebite victim is studying to be a firefighter, so there's a good chance he'll be called to help someone bit by a rattlesnake one day. He'll be able to say he knows what it feels like.