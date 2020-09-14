PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition after a shooting in Phoenix on Monday. It happened just after noon around 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road.
The 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital by Phoenix fire where he died from his injuries.
Police say just before the shooting, the victim and suspect got into an argument. The man police say shot the victim remained at the scene, and is currently in custody being interviewed by detectives.
Police say there are no suspects outstanding, and the investigation is ongoing.