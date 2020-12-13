TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after a shooting at a Tempe apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Tempe police responded to reports of gunshots at an apartment complex near Mill Avenue and the US-60.
Police say, when they arrived, they found a 48-year-old man outside of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers began life saving measures and Tempe fire transported him to a local hospital where he later died.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are working to determine the motive behind the shooting. Police say the suspect(s) are currently unknown. Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.