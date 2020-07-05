MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man wounded in a deputy-involved shooting in Mesa Sunday evening has died
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the man as 70-year-old Rodney Liveringhouse.
According to MCSO, they received a call from a woman saying that her husband, Liveringhouse, was acting out of character and that she was scared for her safety.
When deputies arrived at the scene near Higley Road and University Drive, Liveringhouse reportedly came out of the house with a firearm in his hands and refused to listen to deputies. He pointed his gun at the deputies and they used lethal force, according to MCSO.
Liveringhouse was taken to the hospital where he later died.
[2020 Officer-involved shootings]
The shooting is the 29th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County so far in 2020.