CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Chandler fourth-grader says a man grabbed her while she was walking to school Thursday morning, and was able to give police enough to put together a suspect sketch.
It happened at about 7:15 a.m., near Sirrine Elementary School, which is located by Hoopes Park in the area southeast of Alma School and Elliot roads in Chandler.
The girl said he grabbed her arm as she walked in the area of Arizona Avenue north of Warner Road, a little less than 1.5 miles from the school. The student said the man did not say anything to her.
She got away unharmed, ran to school and reported the incident. The school immediately contacted the Chandler Police Department.
The fourth-grader told police the man is tall and was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a white Adidas logo on the front, black pants, and possibly gray shoes. She also told officers that the man smelled of alcohol.
If you recognize the man in the sketch or were in the area Thursday morning and saw anything, please call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.
Sirrine Elementary is part of Mesa Public Schools.