PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who killed his ex-girlfriend -- the mother of his child -- with a tire iron in Phoenix learned his fate on Friday.
Luis Alberto Madrigal, 29, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
The murder happened the morning of July 7, 2018, in the Walmart near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Madrigal's relationship with 26-year-old Monique Gemino had deteriorated, and he had shown up to her work to get his stuff from her car.
That's when he beat her with the tire iron. Court documents said that right after the killing, he told a witness that he "beat the (expletive) out of my girlfriend."
Madrigal was the father of Gemino's son.
"Today's sentencing can do no more than express our outrage as a community at the senseless loss of a young mother and the void left for her child," said Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery in a statement.
(3) comments
See, if you apply yourself and use a little creativity you people are fully capable of killing someone without a gun. I have confidence in you!
It/he got a speedy trial date set for tge mexican .El viejo holandés debe haber necesitado unos zapatos de madera. [censored]
Only 20 years? Wow.. Hopefully he's put in gen pop and the other scumbags kill him
