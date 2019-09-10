TUSAYAN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man from the United Kingdom has died in a skydiving accident at the Grand Canyon.
On the morning of Sept. 8, deputies from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office were called to the area of the Grand Canyon National Park Airport for a report of a skydiving accident in which two males were injured.
The men had been skydiving in tandem.
One of the men appeared to have suffered a broken leg and was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center.
The second man was found unconscious. Paramedics at the scene performed CPR, but he did not survive.
The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Christopher Swales.
Swales had purchased a skydiving package from Paragon Skydive, a company at the Grand Canyon National Park Airport.
The skydiving package included a tandem jump with a Paragon Skydiver.
Sheriff's officials say the skydive reportedly had been going as planned until the pair encountered difficulties when approaching the landing area.
These problems caused the pair to free-fall for an unknown distance and hit the ground in what was described as a "hard landing," according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators are still looking into the details surrounding the accident.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and also is investigating the incident.