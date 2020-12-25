PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on a west Phoenix street on Christmas morning.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police, officers responded to the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road at 6:30 a.m. for reports of a suspect with a gun. When police arrived, they found a man laying on the road with a gunshot wound. Cox said he was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released.
Officers are working to identify the suspect and a possible motive. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.