PHOENIX (3TV/CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in west Phoenix Wednesday evening.
Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they arrived, officers found that a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are now trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with any information about this homicide is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)