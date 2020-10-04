PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a parking lot of a Phoenix apartment complex Sunday morning.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department says their officers were called around 11:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they got there they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of apartments located near 35th and Dunlap avenues. The man was pronounced dead on scene.
Information is very limited at this time, anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.