PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in Phoenix Monday.
It happened at around 6:30 p.m. in a neighborhood near 15th Street and Jefferson Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
So far, there's no suspect information. The victim's name has not been released.
Detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. They are calling the incident a homicide. If anyone has any information, please call the Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous.