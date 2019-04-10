CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Chandler early Wednesday morning.
According to the Chandler Police Department, the shooting happened in the area of Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road earlier in the morning.
Police say officers heard gunshots in the area and as they were investigating, officers found a man shot to death.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. They expect to release more information as the investigation continues.
They did say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
Chandler Boulevard is closed eastbound and westbound from Delaware Street to McQueen Road for the investigation.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest details on this developing story.
