Man found shot to death in car in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man was found shot to death in a car early Wednesday morning, and now the Phoenix Police Department is trying to figure out who killed him.
Officers were called to a neighborhood east of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road shortly after 6 a.m. to check out a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they located the victim in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Paramedics from the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead at the scene.
At this point, the victim has not been identified. Sgt. Andy Williams of the Phoenix Police Department said the investigation is in its early stages and information would be made public as it becomes available.