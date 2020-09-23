MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Mesa police say a man was found shot to death at Skyline Park on Tuesday night after an argument with some teens. The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the park, which is located near Broadway and Crismon roads. When officers got there, they discovered the victim, later identified as 27-year-old Christopher Clark, in the ramada by the basketball courts. He had been shot several times. Clark was transported to Banner Desert Hospital but he did not survive.
Police say that just before the shooting, a group had gathered in the park, and several people began arguing. During the altercation, police say Clark confronted a 16-year-old male, and pointed a gun at the juvenile’s head. That's when a 17-year-old male pulled out a gun and shot Clark multiple times, police said.
The juveniles ran away from the scene. But a short time later, the alleged shooter’s mother called the Mesa Police Department to report what happened. Detectives interviewed both juveniles, as well as witnesses from the park. So far, no charges have been filed, but police say the investigation is ongoing.