PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after he was found shot outside a Phoenix adult entertainment store early Wednesday morning.
Police on scene said the man made his way to The Adult Shoppe near 29th Avenue and Thomas Road to get help after being shot at a different location at around 2 a.m.
Police say he was walking down the street when a pick up truck with four men inside stopped to talk to him and he was shot. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It's not clear if the victim and the suspects knew each other.
No other details were immediately available.