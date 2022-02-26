PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a house Friday night. It happened around 9:10 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police identified the man as 64-year-old Jimmie Montgomery. Investigators say that bystanders had not been seen or heard from him in days. However, investigators haven't said when he could have died. Police have provided very few details about the investigation. No information about a suspect has been released either. The investigation is ongoing.