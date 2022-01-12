Man found shot, killed in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Chandler Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the area of Dustin Lane and Gary Drive, near Ray and Kyrene Road, on a report of a shot fired around 7 p.m. Officers showed up to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. Fire officials tried to conduct CPR but the man died from his injuries. The victim's name has not been identified.
Authorities haven't released any details on what might have led up to the shooting, but they are calling it a homicide. Police add, however, that they "believe this was an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the public." No suspect description has been released. The investigation is ongoing.