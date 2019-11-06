PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has died after he was found shot in a south Phoenix street late Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting near 40th Street and Southern Avenue around 11:45 p.m.
When they arrived, police say they found a man in the street who was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
Police do not have any suspect information at this time. They said a motive is also unknown.
The investigation into the deadly shooting is in its early stages and remains ongoing.
