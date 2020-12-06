PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found shot in a car near 10th Street and Southern Avenue in south Phoenix Saturday night.
The 18-year-old man was found around 11:30 p.m. by Phoenix police.
Sgt. Ann Justus says officers were responded after receiving a call about gunfire in the area. When they arrived on scene, the found a man who had been shot inside a car.
Justus said he was taken to the hospital by Phoenix police with life-threatening injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time. The victim has not yet been identified. This is an ongoing investigation.
Police are asking if you have any information to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.