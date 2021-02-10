PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle in Phoenix late Tuesday night.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police said officers had responded to an area near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man in a car with gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Fortune said detectives learned that a suspect driving southbound on 27th Avenue pulled up next to the victim's car and started shooting into the vehicle. Police say the suspect drove off before police got to the scene.
No other details have been released.