PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police said a man who crashed his vehicle into a building Sunday morning was found with a gunshot wound.
According to police on scene, officers responded to a report of a car that had crashed into a building near 7th Avenue and Baseline Road just before 9 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that the driver had been shot.
The driver was taken to the hospital, but his condition is not known at this time.
No other details have been released.
