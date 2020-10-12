PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)— Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds early Monday morning.
Police say they responded to the area of 16th and Roosevelt streets for reports of a car crash just after 3 a.m. and found a man who had been shot. The victim, later identified as 42-year-old Jose Antonio Orozco, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say it's unclear if the shooting happened before or after the crash.
Investigators closed 18th Street from Garfield to McKinley for the investigation, but the area has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing. Police have not released any information on a suspect.
