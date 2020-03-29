CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler residents were asked to shelter in place early Sunday morning for a police incident, according to Chandler PD.
Officers were responding to a call about breaking glass at a condo complex near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found an "extremely" intoxicated naked man on the roof of the condo building.
The Chandler Fire Department got the man down from the roof and took him to a hospital due to his intoxication level. Police said the man will have misdemeanor charges filed against him at a later date. His name was not released.
#PoliceUpdate Officers have completed their investigation in the area of Chandler/California, residents are no longer asked to shelter in place. There are no outstanding persons that Chandler police are looking for involved in the investigation. https://t.co/SORQHFG1UF— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 29, 2020