PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found with life-threatening injuries in the middle of a Phoenix road Monday morning just after 6 a.m.
Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus says officers were notified of a man lying in a roadway near 91st Avenue and Thomas Road. The man was transported to the hospital when officers arrived on scene.
The investigation is ongoing but they are working to see if the the man was hit by a car and that car fled the scene or hurt another way.
If you have any information, call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
