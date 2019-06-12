GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found impaled on a fence outside a Glendale apartment complex Wednesday morning.
The man was found just before 7 a.m. at an apartment complex near 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police are not sure what happened or how the body got there.
The investigation is ongoing.
(2) comments
Mexican jumping the fence ?
Word count = 54...Lots of details here folks.
