Police are investigating after the body of a man was found impaled on a fence outside a Glendale apartment complex.

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found impaled on a fence outside a Glendale apartment complex Wednesday morning. 

The man was found just before 7 a.m. at an apartment complex near 47th Avenue and Bethany Home Road

Police are not sure what happened or how the body got there.

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

(2) comments

nutsplash
nutsplash

Mexican jumping the fence ?

theazdude
theazdude

Word count = 54...Lots of details here folks.

