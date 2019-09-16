TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police arrested a man discovered hiding under a stranger’s bed at a Tempe apartment last week.
Zaire Prewitt, 25, now faces a felony charge of criminal trespass in the first degree, according to court documents filed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
Police responded to an apartment complex on University Drive between Scottsdale/Rural Road and McClintock Drive the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
[WATCH: "I'm not disturbed by it at all," victim's roommate says]
According to court documents, the victim came home to his two-bedroom apartment to find his bedroom door locked. The victim later told police that he never locks his bedroom door when he leaves.
The victim managed to unlock the door and “upon entering his room he observed Prewitt’s arm sticking out from under his … bed,” explains the probable cause for arrest statement.
Police said the victim quietly closed the door and went to his roommate’s bedroom.
The roommate, Carson Sharp, told Arizona's Family that they had just returned home from a day of classes at Arizona State University.
The pair then left the apartment quietly and then called the police.
"I just think it's really funny, honestly," Sharp said. "I'm not disturbed by it at all. I think it's just a weird incident and we're lucky nothing got stolen."
Court documents say Prewitt refused officers’ orders to come out of the bedroom, so they sent in a K-9, which bit Prewitt.
Sharp thinks the man was sleeping the whole time.
"He claimed that he knew us," said Sharp.
But Sharp and his roommate told officers they had never seen Prewitt before.
It’s not clear what he was doing in their apartment, but Sharp has a theory. He thinks the suspect broke in through their sliding glass door because it wasn't locked properly.
"He was really sweaty," Sharp said. "Like all under my roommate's bed... just covered in sweat after... which is why I kinda figured he wanted to take a nap. Just cause it was too hot outside."
Prewitt’s public court documents show prior arrests for shoplifting and disorderly conduct.