PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man found guilty of shooting and killing an off-duty Tempe Fire captain last year has been sentenced.
On Monday afternoon, a judge sentenced Hezron Parks to 20 years in prison for second degree murder.
Additional charges will bring the total to 22 years behind bars. Parks will also have to serve probation and do community service upon his release.
Back in July, Parks was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of Capt. Kyle Brayer in Old Town Scottsdale.
After the guilty verdict came in, a juror claimed they had been coerced during Parks' trial.
But the judge decided to uphold the original court ruling.
On Feb. 3, 2018, Brayer had been riding on a golf cart with friends. That's when officials said Parks started driving closely, nearly hitting the golf cart. When Brayer got out to talk to him, Parks fired the fatal shot.
Police said Parks took off after the incident, but turned himself in hours later.
During his trial, Parks testified that he felt threatened and fired in self defense.
Brayer was 34 years old and was a proud veteran. He served in the U.S. Marines and launched a program to help veterans get the care they need.
To Tempe firefighters, Brayer was also a brother.
“I remember when he got hired. He was always an all-star,” Don Jongewaard, President of Tempe Firefighters Union told AZ Family.
“The loss of a family member. It’s hard to put into words what that is and how that feels,” Eric Arias of the Tempe Fire Department said.
Just before the judge handed down Parks' sentence Monday, Parks apologized, and said he took full responsibility for his actions.
"Life is precious," stated the judge during sentencing.
The judge said he studied martial arts, and it taught him that "You only kill as a last resort."
Judge George Foster sentenced Hezron Parks to 22 years in prison and 2.5 years of probation.