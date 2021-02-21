Man found dead outside Phoenix strip club

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was found dead outside a Phoenix strip club early Sunday morning, police say.
Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said officers were called to Le Girls Gentleman's Club near 48th and Washington streets at about 2 a.m. after people reported hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot who was unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead.
Fortune said the man had no signs of trauma or gunshot injuries. The cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Medical Examiner.
The man's name has not been released.