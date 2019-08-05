PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on Piestewa Peak Monday night.
Hikers found the unresponsive man and called the police between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
[VIDEO: Piestwa Peak hikers discover man's lifeless body]
According to officers on the scene, the man was dressed appropriately for hiking. He was found about 15 feet off the trail in a below-grade wash area.
He was already dead when first responders got to him, Capt. Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department said.
[WATCH: First report]
Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.
While it will be up to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death, police say it’s possible that this is a heat-related incident.
It was 115 degrees on Monday, the hottest day of the year so far. That also broke the record high for this date.
Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said investigators have not ruled out suicide.
