PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been found dead near a hiking trail on South Mountain.
Phoenix fire officials say a report came in Saturday evening about an unconscious man found on the Corona de Loma Trail.
When technical rescue teams arrived, they found the man about a mile and a half off of the trailhead. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. There's no word yet on the cause of his death. But police say there was no obvious trauma and no signs of foul play.
Police say the cause of his death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.
The Corona de Loma trail is described as a 6.2 mile heavily-trafficked trail. According to the Phoenix Parks and Rec website, the trail is "a rough and sometimes steep trail," and is called a "moderate to difficult" hike.