Man found dead near apartment complex in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead near an apartment complex in central Phoenix.
Police say they were called out to a shooting Saturday morning around 32nd Street and Harvard Street. Officers showed up and found a dead man close to an apartment complex. Authorities didn't describe his injuries or said if he was shot.
Investigators believe the man died either Friday night or very early on Saturday. Detectives are still working to figure out what happened. Police are expected to be on scene for several hours while an investigation takes place.