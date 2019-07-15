TEMPE/MESA AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has been found dead in a wheelchair alongside a canal near the Tempe/Mesa border.
The man's body was discovered around 2 p.m. Monday, near the canal along Broadway Road just east of the Loop 101.
The man has not yet been identified, and detectives have not determined his age or race.
Police say the man "had set up camp along the side of the canal."
The cause of death is not yet known, but Mesa police say there are no obvious signs of foul play.
Stay with azfamily.com for more on this developing story.
(2) comments
So basically we had a homeless & disabled person die of heat exposure.
Maybe he was born with extra body parts, like anouther body. [beam]
