PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Phoenix police are investigating a homicide in south Phoenix.
The incident happened in a neighborhood near 15th Avenue and Broadway Road just after 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.
According to Phoenix police, officers responded to the area for a report a body found. When officers arrived they found a man who was deceased.
Phoenix police believe this was a homicide but have not released any more information.
The name of the victim has not been released.
A description of the suspect is unknown at this time.
This was the second homicide in Phoenix on Sunday night. A woman was stabbed to death near 32nd Street and McDowell Road around 9:00 p.m.
