PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a shooting in Phoenix on Monday morning.
Phoenix police responded to a shooting near 32nd and Roosevelt streets on Monday around 5 a.m.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, when police arrived on scene, they found a man with a gunshot injury. Phoenix fire pronounced him dead on scene.
During the early stages of their investigation, police say that there was a gathering at the home when a fight broke out.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.