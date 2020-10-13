PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a house fire in Phoenix Tuesday morning.
Just after 7:30 a.m., the Phoenix Fire Department responded to a call about a home that had caught fire near 32nd Street and Bell Road.
Firefighters arrived at the home to find an intense working fire. Flames shot through the roof of the house, and when the Arizona's Family drone flew over the scene later, you could see the smoldering hole in the roof.
Crews were able to quickly douse the flames. But during a search of the single-story home, firefighters located a 46-year-old man, who is believed to have to lived there. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No firefighters were injured.
Officials are now investigating to determine how the fire started.