GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK (3TV/CBS5) -- Another person has been found dead at the Grand Canyon.
Officials say that on Wednesday, April 3, a 67-year-old man was found dead about 400 feet below the rim of the canyon.
This is the third death reported in the Grand Canyon area in just over a week.
Last Thursday, a man fell 1,000 feet to his death at the Grand Canyon while taking pictures.
And a few days before that, the body of a man believed to be a foreign national was found in a wooded area south of Grand Canyon Village away from the rim.
In this most recent incident, Grand Canyon National Park rangers received a call reporting that someone had fallen over the canyon rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum.
After rangers located the victim, the park's helicopter and technical rescue team were able to recover the body.
Yavapai Geology Museum is located on the South Rim in Grand Canyon Village.
At this time the area is open to visitors.
The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the man's death.
Grand Canyon National Park staffers encourage all visitors to stay on designated trails and walkways, to keep a safe distance from the edge of the rim, and to stay behind railings and fences at overlooks.
