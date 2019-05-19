TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- Pima County Sheriff's officials say a man has been found dead after being shot in a neighborhood south of Tucson International Airport.
They say deputies were dispatched to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Saturday for an unknown problem.
When deputies arrived, they reported finding a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Sheriff's officials say a person of interest has been detained for questioning in the case.
The name of that person hasn't been released yet and neither has the identity of the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.