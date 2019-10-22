EL MIRAGE (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was flown to a hospital after being badly injured by a piece of machinery at his work in El Mirage early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at Master Block, a concrete block manufacturer, near El Mirage Road and Northern Avenue around 1:30 a.m.
[WATCH: Employee rescued from mixer in El Mirage]
Police say a 19-year-old employee became trapped and suffered traumatic injuries.
Fire personnel were able to extract him from the equipment before he was flown to a hospital for treatment.
Police did not provide the extent of his injuries.
However, they say the injuries don't appear to be life-threatening at this time.
They are still investigating the details of how the accident occurred.
The El Mirage Police Department told Arizona's Family an update will be provided when more information becomes available.