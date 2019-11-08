PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested after police say he was found hiding in a child's crib inside a Phoenix home after running from officers.
According to court documents, police had been called to the area of 67th Avenue and McKinley Street on Monday afternoon to do a records check on a car.
Officers said the car had a false license plate that was registered to another vehicle. Police say the suspect, 20-year-old Christopher Contreras Navarro, was seen getting out of the car and running away from officers after being told to stop.
Police say Navarro jumped multiple fences into different backyards before officers caught up to him and placed him in handcuffs. Navarro was then taken to the backseat of a police vehicle where police say he escaped by putting his hand through the metal railing of the car window and opening the door, documents state.
Court documents say Navarro then ran into a nearby home through the back door, asking the homeowner to hide him. She told him to leave and he told her that he couldn't leave because he was being chased by police.
The woman was able to alert officers that he was in her house and police entered the home and found Navarro hiding in a child's crib.
Navarro was taken into custody again booked on multiple felony counts including burglary and escape in the third-degree.