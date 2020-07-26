PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital seriously hurt after he rolled his vehicle while driving away from another crash in Phoenix Sunday evening. Police found his vehicle around 6 p.m. in the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road.
The Phoenix Police Department said officers discovered that the driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision earlier, near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road. When fleeing from that collision, the man crashed into a tree when going south on 51st Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries have been reported. Police say the two other vehicles involved in the first collision at 51st Avenue and Thomas left the scene before police arrived. Information about what led to the initial crash was not available.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this incident.