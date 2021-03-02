PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in extremely critical condition after he was found while crews were battling a garage fire in central Phoenix on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called out to the home near Central Avenue and Indian School Road, where a detached garage was on fire. They got their water hoses to put out the fire while others searched the area for people who might be trapped. They found a man who was already injured. Fire crews rescued him and then rushed him to the hospital where he's fighting for his life, according to Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department.
No firefighters were hurt. Investigators are looking into what sparked the flames.