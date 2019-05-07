SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man is facing a second-degree murder charge after police said his blood-alcohol level was more than double the legal limit when he caused a deadly crash in Scottsdale.
Court documents say 36-year-old Alexis Edwin Garcia-Ochoa ran a red light while speeding at the Hayden Road and Chaparral Road intersection on April. That's when he slammed into another car.
The other driver, identified as 46-year-old Ryan Ralph Thomas, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Garcia-Ochoa was also taken to the hospital in serious condition. He recovered and was booked into jail on Monday, May 6.
According to court records, Garcia-Ochoa's BAC was .213, which is more than double the legal limit.
Police also said Garcia-Ochoa was driving 89 mph five seconds before the crash and crashed into the car at 61 mph. The speed limit on Hayden Road is 45 mph.
Bond for Garcia-Ochoa was set at $150,000.
Why is it that these stinkbags survive and the innocent victims die?
The 'brown cancer' takes lives in many, many ways. Our melting pot has boiled over and is ruining our stove...
