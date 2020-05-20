PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say they have arrested a man they believe shot and killed a man and a woman at a Phoenix home earlier this week. Estevanico Palmares, 37, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

The Phoenix Police Department has not said much about the arrest. The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road near where Interstate 10 and State 143 intersect.

According to police, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots earlier in the day and then saw that the door to an apartment had been left open. Officers found two people inside. Cristina Palmares, 30, and a 35-year-old man whose name has not been released were pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified victim was said to have been a roommate of the two at the time of the shooting.

A records check was done according to court documents that found a history of domestic violence between Palmares and her husband, Estevanico Palmares, in August 2019. The records indicated that Cristina was having an affair and Estevanico wanted a divorce.

It wasn't the first case of domestic violence between the two according to the court documents. Police were called to their home in April 2019 after Cristina called them. Estevanico fled before police arrived.

Phoenix police spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said only that detectives spoke with Palmares “and developed probable cause to book him into jail ….” He now faces two counts of first-degree murder. His arrest came one day after the shooting.

According to court records, police discovered a gun in the upstairs bedroom and found four casings at the crime scene that matched the gun.

Officers received an anonymous tip according to court records that Estevanico was near 48th Street and East Broadway Road with shopping bags.

Police have not said anything about what might have preceded the shooting.