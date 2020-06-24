PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – A man faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend in Phoenix.
According to police, officers were called to a home in the neighborhood southeast of 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday for a report about a woman who had been assaulted by a man.
When officers got to the house, they found Lori Williams, 58, seriously injured. She later died of those injuries.
“Homicide investigators were able to develop probable cause that Williams was murdered by her boyfriend, 43-year-old Jeffrey Michael Rhine,” Sgt. Tommy Thompson said Wednesday, less than 24 hours after the initial call. He did not elaborate on what led investigators to Rhine, saying only that the Phoenix Police Department Crime Impact Unit took him into custody with help from the Special Assignments Unit.
It's not clear if the couple had a history of domestic violence. Police also did not provide any information about Williams' injuries.
“Rhine declined to speak to detectives,” Thompson said. No other information was immediately available.
Rhine was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.