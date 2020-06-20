Man faces charges in connection to Tempe hit and run

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash and fleeing from officers in Tempe, police say. It all started near Mill Avenue and Hermosa Drive.
Tempe police responded around 9 p.m. to the hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the area. Officers spotted a vehicle they believed to be involved in the crash. They tried to stop the vehicle, but it kept going.
The vehicle eventually stopped at Elliot Road and Loop 101. Initially, the man driving the vehicle refused to get out of it. That's when the Tempe Police Department requested help from the Arizona Highway Patrol in blocking traffic while officers negotiated with the driver.
The man ended up getting out of the vehicle, cooperated with officers and was arrested. Officers are investigating whether or not impairment is a factor. No on was injured in this incident.