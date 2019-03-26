PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a driver in Phoenix late Tuesday night.
It happened near 31st Street and Indian School Road.
Police said the man was jaywalking when he was struck.
He was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
Police said the driver stayed on the scene.
Indian School Road was closed in both directions.
An investigation is underway.
(1) comment
This is actually starting to become humorous. Considering how often jaywalkers are getting nailed these days it HAS to be Darwinism in action. The country's collective IQ may actually increase if we keep knocking off these morons who aren't smart enough to not walk in traffic.
