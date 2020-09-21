MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man was booked into jail on several charges after police said he exposed himself to a girl at a shopping center on Sunday around noon.
According to court documents, 44-year-old Ralph Vincent Naylor exposed himself and a 13-year-old girl saw it near the Goodwill at Power and McDowell Roads. The man was then was spotted "humping a bush," police said. The girl had cellphone video of what he was doing to the bush and identified him once officers arrested him just south on Power Road, investigators said. Police said Naylor originally denied being near the Goodwill but then later said he wasn't humping the bush, but rather throwing up in it. He was booked into jail on one count of indecent exposure, one count of false report to law enforcement and one count of disorderly conduct. Police say has been arrested for sexual assault and indecent exposure in the past.