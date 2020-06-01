PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man died Monday morning after getting electrocuted by power lines while he was trimming trees in Phoenix.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, crews responded to the area of 28th Street and Campbell Avenue after receiving calls that a man had become unresponsive while trimming palm trees around 9 a.m.
Firefighters arrived and found a man suspended about 30-feet above the ground in climbing equipment in a tree and on fire. Crews were able to extinguish the man and remove his body from the tree. Phoenix police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers assisted and said detectives are conducting a death investigation. The man's name has not been released at this time.